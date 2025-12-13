A 2015 Drama With A 91% Rotten Tomatoes Score Made Ryan Reynolds Rethink His Career

Do you know what the most critically acclaimed of all of Ryan Reynolds's movies is? Even if you took three guesses, there's a good chance you still wouldn't come up with the answer — 2015's "Mississippi Grind." Reynolds plays a man named Curtis, who is deemed a good luck charm by his gambling addict friend Gerry (Ben Mendelsohn). So Gerry gets the idea to take Curtis with him to a poker game with a huge cash payout in the hopes that Curtis's presence will increase his odds of winning.

The Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus raves, "Well-acted and steeped in Southern atmosphere, 'Mississippi Grind' is a road movie and addiction drama that transcends each of its well-worn genres," with the film scoring a 91% certified fresh rating. Reynolds himself must surely be proud of the acclaim that "Mississippi Grind" earned and have only positive feelings for it. Interestingly, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, Reynolds was more focused on the fact that it couldn't even hit $500K at the worldwide box office. The movie flopping devastated him so badly that it forced him to recalibrate his entire career going forward.