Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Movie Of The 21st Century Is A Classic War Drama

Whenever an acclaimed movie director talks about their own favorite films, it always seems to be big news. And few directors are as excited to share their favorites as Quentin Tarantino, who, despite having just nine films under his belt, may be one of the greatest and most beloved directors of his generation. Tarantino recently discussed his favorite films of the 21st century — with the 2001 war drama "Black Hawk Down" topping his list.

Appearing on "The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast" (via The Express), Tarantino says he enjoyed the movie on first watch, but the film's sheer intensity prevented it from sticking with him. More recent rewatches, however, changed his mind. "I think it's a masterwork," he explained. "And one of the things I love so much about it is ... this is the only movie that actually goes completely for an 'Apocalypse Now' sense of purpose and visual effect and feeling, and I think it achieves it."

Tarantino added that the intensity that once bothered him is now an aspect of the film that impresses him, thanks largely to director Ridley Scott. "I watched it again recently, my heart was going through the entire runtime of the movie," he said. "It had me and never let me go, and I hadn't seen it in a while. The feat of direction is beyond extraordinary." We ranked "Black Hawk Down" at No. 50 on our list of the best war movies of all time, but for Tarantino, it's tops for this century.