Every George R. R. Martin Movie & TV Show, Ranked
Many know fantasy author George R. R. Martin's stories through "Game of Thrones," the HBO fantasy series that made careers and was wildly entertaining, even if it ended with a bit of a whimper. It gave audiences dragons, epic fantasy battles, and common enemies in Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), and Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). And, while it might be the most well-known adaptation of Martin's work, it isn't the only one, and it wasn't even the first.
With over three dozen projects under his belt, it makes sense that Martin has had others adapted to film and television, though their quality varies. The first dates back to the 1980s, and more are still being made today. Though this list doesn't include individual episodes from series based on his work, only full-length movies and television shows, there are plenty to choose from, even if some are better than others. Grab some fireproof gloves and prepare for anything as we walk you through George R. R. Martin's adaptations and share which one is the best, based on reviews and Rotten Tomatoes scores.
5. Nightflyers (1987)
The 1987 movie "Nightflyers" is based on George R. R. Martin's novella of the same name from 1980. Leaning more into the realm of sci-fi horror than the fantasy many know the author for, a scientist and his team head into space to find the source of a mysterious alien signal they've intercepted and decoded. However, the ship they're on seems to be alive, and that poses some issues, considering they're all stuck on it.
Audiences and critics alike were not fans of this adaptation. With only two critics' reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, both are rotten, and the audience score is 21%, making it the worst George R. R. Martin adaptation by far. Reviewers noted that, while the marketing team did a great job with the movie poster, which immediately draws you in with an image of a ship flying into a galaxy that looks like a screaming human face, the acting and story did not live up to expectations. Many compared it to "2001: A Space Odyssey," but noted that it wasn't anywhere near the same caliber, lacking the depth people associate with the Stanley Kubrick project. Martin helped write the film, but maybe "Nightflyers" is an example of something that is better left on the page.
4. In the Lost Lands (2025)
One of the most recent George R. R. Martin adaptations, "In the Lost Lands," is a 2025 feature starring Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich. Based on Martin's 1982 short story, it follows the characters Boyce and Gray Alys as they try to hunt down a werewolf for the Queen of the Lost Lands, a barren dystopian world. The queen hopes to use the werewolf's power, but for what purpose is unclear until the final act of the film.
Critics were not enthused, giving it just 24% on Rotten Tomatoes — audiences were a bit kinder, doubling the score to 48%. Reviewers said that the source material wasn't well utilized, the movie was filled with poor dialogue, and the plot wasn't engaging. While it had big names behind it, that wasn't enough to make it watchable for some. Audiences argued it's a fun flick that doesn't require much thinking, and that can be enough at times. Though the film was a bit different from director Paul W. S. Anderson's usual video game adaptations, based on critics' reviews, it lacked the entertainment value usually found in his work.
3. Nightflyers (2018)
"Nightflyers" had a second adaptation in 2018, this time in the form of a television series on Syfy. The team is headed off on a ship, attempting to be the first to meet alien life, but things start to go wrong almost instantly. And, when you're stuck in close quarters with no way to escape from the strange forces at play, you have to take action if you want to survive.
While the second adaptation of George R. R. Martin's 1980 novella was reviewed a bit more favorably than the first, not by much. Critics and audiences alike awarded it rotten scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with 38% and 55%, respectively. Though some found the show unsettling, they said it didn't do anything to stand out in the genre, instead relying on tropes audiences have come to know and grow tired of. The series kept the ending the novella is known for, but the path there was rocky and confusing, and not in a way that left audiences eager to watch the next episode. Unsurprisingly, Syfy didn't renew the series for a second season. Sure, it's rated better than the 1987 adaptation, but both failed to capture the essence of the novella, though the special effects were much better in the television version.
2. House of the Dragon (2022–)
A prequel series to "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragon" is based on the George R. R. Martin book "Fire & Blood" and follows House Targaryen about two centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones." Audiences get to know the Targaryens who will change history for their family line forever as they navigate a brutal civil war.
"House of the Dragon" sits at an 87% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, an average of Season 1's 90% and Season 2's 84%. While it isn't as highly rated as the show that came before it, the prequel does an excellent job of building toward a key event that is only referenced, never depicted, in "Game of Thrones." "House of the Dragon" also takes the franchise back to what audiences enjoyed about the early seasons of "Game of Thrones," creating an emotional story that forces connections with Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors. Do you already know what is going to happen to them? Yes, but it's a compelling journey to follow. So far, reviewers say the series is well-made, enjoyable, and feels like the next generation of Martin adaptations.
1. Game of Thrones (2011–2019)
"Game of Thrones" is easily George R.R. Martin's best adaptation. While the final season left fans divided over the ending, with a 55% on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the 90% and up scores of the other seasons, it redefined what a live-action fantasy series could be. Audiences follow the people of Westeros as wars break out over who will sit on the Iron Throne next. Different families, like House Stark and House Lannister, vie for the power that comes with the throne, while the last surviving Targaryens attempt to return from exile and regain their place in Westeros.
The division surrounding the final season hasn't stopped audiences and critics from loving the show. The book series it's based on may remain incomplete (and George R. R. Martin's updates have frustrated fans), but viewers rated the show well as a whole, and its 89% Rotten Tomatoes score is the highest of any of Martin's adaptations. Though the author has seen some truly questionable adaptations of his work, "Game of Thrones" isn't one of them.
The show is even considered one of the best television series of all time by outlets like Variety, Rolling Stone, and Entertainment Weekly, and it was nominated for and won numerous awards, including a Peabody in 2011 for achievement in electronic media. "Game of Thrones" is also the project that helped launch the careers of many actors, like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, and Kit Harington. To say anything else is the best Martin adaptation would simply be incorrect and could result in death by dragon fire.