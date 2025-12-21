Every George R. R. Martin Movie & TV Show, Ranked

Many know fantasy author George R. R. Martin's stories through "Game of Thrones," the HBO fantasy series that made careers and was wildly entertaining, even if it ended with a bit of a whimper. It gave audiences dragons, epic fantasy battles, and common enemies in Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), and Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). And, while it might be the most well-known adaptation of Martin's work, it isn't the only one, and it wasn't even the first.

With over three dozen projects under his belt, it makes sense that Martin has had others adapted to film and television, though their quality varies. The first dates back to the 1980s, and more are still being made today. Though this list doesn't include individual episodes from series based on his work, only full-length movies and television shows, there are plenty to choose from, even if some are better than others. Grab some fireproof gloves and prepare for anything as we walk you through George R. R. Martin's adaptations and share which one is the best, based on reviews and Rotten Tomatoes scores.