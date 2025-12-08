Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Season 2's Pastor Jeff Storyline Mirrors Another Beloved Sitcom

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, Episode 7 — "A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo"

Pastor Jeff Difford (Matt Hobby) may be one of the most hated characters in "Young Sheldon" history, but he's always blazed his own trail in spite of the naysayers. To wit, in "A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo," he decides to start singing and playing his guitar during church services. Though he hopes to reach young parishioners with this plot, Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) points out it's a bad idea. She even mentions that Charles Manson did something similar to attract followers to his cult.

In spite of that rather horrifying comparison, Difford is not dissuaded. He even goes so far as to tape himself awkwardly playing "This Little Light of Mine" to get Mary's thoughts on the matter. When the episode ends, he hasn't given up on his quest to bring music to the faithful. But it's hard not to listen to his singing and think of another God-fearing, guitar-strumming preacher; Reverend TimTom (Paul Hipp), Sue Heck's (Eden Sher) inspiring youth pastor from one of the funniest sitcoms in TV history, "The Middle." TimTom also used his talents to spread the word of God to teenage churchgoers. But unlike Jeff, TimTom is much more talented — and even manages to make Sue's life brighter through his care and attention.