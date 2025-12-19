Who Is Lady Mysaria In House Of The Dragon? The White Worm Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Based on George R.R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones" — which tells the complete story of the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragon's — HBO's massively popular spin-off and prequel series to "Game of Thrones," titled "House of the Dragon," introduces us to the many Targaryens and their allies. As fierce queens Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) head up the Black and Green factions of the royal family and squabble over the Iron Throne in the wake of King Viserys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) death — Rhaenyra's father and Alicent's husband — we also meet their most trusted advisors. That includes Mysaria, a mysterious woman with a frankly inscrutable accent played by Sonoya Mizuno (who, before "House of the Dragon," was best known for "Crazy Rich Asians," "Devs," and "Maniac").

In the book, Martin first describes the spymaster Mysaria thusly: "Mysaria was the name she went by, though her rivals and enemies called her Misery, the White Worm." Canonically, she hails from the Free City of Lys, and the reason she's called the White Worm in the book is because of her exceedingly pale complexion; Mizuno, who is of Argentine, Japanese, and British descent, changes the character up a little bit in that she doesn't share Mysaria's apparent albinism. Mizuno is genuinely excellent as the woman who first finds herself romantically involved with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra's uncle and eventual husband, before aligning herself more closely with the would-be queen Rhaenyra. So who is Mysaria, what does she do on "House of the Dragon," and will she meet a sticky end by the time the series finishes the story of "Fire & Blood?" (Probably, yes.)