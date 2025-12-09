James Gunn's Horror Movie Take On Superman Is A Hidden Gem On Netflix

"Truth, Justice, and the American Way" was once nearly as recognizable as "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness." The latter is, of course, from the Declaration of Independence, whereas the former motto belongs to Superman. You're probably familiar with the DC hero's origin story, too. As a baby, an alien named Kal-El was sent from Krypton to Earth, where he crash-lands in a field belonging to Ma and Pa Kent. They raise him as a good old American boy, and he grows up to be a benevolent superhero who repeatedly saves the world.

However, in the 2019 film "Brightburn" (which is streaming on Netflix), producer James Gunn wondered what would've happened if Superman had a different upbringing or didn't have a pure soul. While the director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films helped shape the story, we should note that the movie was technically directed by David Yarovesky from a script by Brian and Mark Gunn — James' brother and cousin, respectively.

It's about an alien (Jackson Dunn) who gets named "Brandon" by the adoptive parents (Elizabeth Banks and David Denman) who find his spaceship. As Brandon grows up, however, his parents realize that there's something rotten going on. This kid, they fear, isn't going to grow up to save the world. Instead, he might just destroy it. "Brightburn" is a wild ride for fans of Gunn. It's scary, weird, and, most of all, cruel, making it a hidden horror gem worth watching. In fact, it's one of the best superhero movies with horror elements.