Matt Damon's Movie Version Of A Hit Netflix Series Is Coming To The Streaming Service Soon

Anthony Minghella's 1999 film "The Talented Mr. Ripley," which stars Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jude Law, has been exceedingly popular since it released decades ago ... and now it's joining its successor on Netflix.

Based on a novel by thriller master Patricia Highsmith, "The Talented Mr. Ripley" tells the story of the titular Tom Ripley, a conman played perfectly by Damon. As the film begins, we go back in time to the end of the 1950s, when the wealthy and powerful Herbert Greenleaf (James Rebhorn) enlists Tom, whom he mistakenly believes is a Princeton classmate of his son Dickie Greenleaf (Law). The elder Greenleaf offers Tom a small fortune to go track Dickie down and get him to come home — Dickie has been messing around in Italy, and Herbert wants him home in the United States — and Tom travels on a luxurious ocean liner (pretending to be Dickie while on board) to find Dickie in the Italian town of Mongibello.

That's when things get ... interesting. After continuing the ruse that he also attended Princeton and meeting Dickie and Dickie's girlfriend Marge Sherwood (Paltrow), Tom finds himself completely taken in by Dickie's extravagant lifestyle and womanizing ways, the latter of which results in some seriously dark consequences (like the death of a local girl with whom Dickie has an affair). Even after Herbert cuts off his wayward son financially, Dickie, Tom, and Marge find ways to keep traveling through Italy, but everything turns on a dime when, in a moment of rage, Tom kills Dickie and then assumes his identity.

We won't spoil everything that happens after Dickie's death, but there's a reason that "The Talented Mr. Ripley" is such a highly regarded film ... and even though it received plenty of positive attention when it came out, the film's reputation has only grown since then.