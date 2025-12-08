What The Cast Of Samurai Jack Looks Like In Real Life

Genndy Tartakovsky's "Samurai Jack" was unlike anything on Cartoon Network in the 2000s. It wasn't zany like "Ed, Edd n Eddy." It didn't have a kid protagonist like "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy." Instead, fans were treated to the adventures of a samurai from feudal Japan setting out to stop a shape-shifting demon known as Aku from infecting the world with his darkness. But before Jack can land a killing blow, Aku sends him to the far-off future where everything exists under his rule. Jack will need to fight his way through all manner of adversaries to find a way back to the past so he can stop Aku before he rises to power.

"Samurai Jack" had action, but it was far more methodical. It was stylistic, and since Jack typically fought robots, the show could get away with far more graphic violence compared to other kids' shows. It was also a great showcase in visual storytelling, as we're usually following Jack all by himself, and he's not one to talk a lot. With stunning animation and an epic plot, it's no wonder "Samurai Jack" is considered one of the best cartoon series ever made. And, even though dialogue is often kept to a minimum, part of the appeal was the phenomenal voice cast. If you ever wondered who brought these characters to life, you're in the right place.