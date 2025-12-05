Why The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Had His Lines Removed From A 2008 Superhero Movie

In "The Big Bang Theory," Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter indulges in geekdom and superheroes. As it turns out, the actor also popped up in a popular 2008 cape flick. No, not "The Dark Knight" or "Iron Man," but rather Peter Berg's "Hancock," which stars Will Smith as John Hancock, an amnesiac superhero with his own litany of issues. In contrast to the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star, Galecki didn't have much to do in the film as Jeremy, as his lines were cut before filming began. Resultantly, Galecki has mixed feelings about his role in the blockbuster.

Speaking to The A.V. Club in 2010, Galecki explained how he and Thomas Lennon auditioned for the parts of Jeremy and Mike respectively. They were meant to have a few scenes together, but this changed after they were cast. "I think I'm like fourth-billed in that movie. Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, and me," Galecki said. "And yet I'm a glorified extra. I really have no lines whatsoever. Neither Thomas nor I knew that until we got to the set and saw the new draft of the script."

Galecki added that he took the role because he wanted to work with Berg, so he managed to achieve that dream. Even so, he still felt it was a bummer to have his lines cut in one of Will Smith's best movies. "I was disappointed," Galecki said. "I sure would have loved to have a bigger role in that movie, but happenstance happens."