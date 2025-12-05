Why The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Had His Lines Removed From A 2008 Superhero Movie
In "The Big Bang Theory," Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter indulges in geekdom and superheroes. As it turns out, the actor also popped up in a popular 2008 cape flick. No, not "The Dark Knight" or "Iron Man," but rather Peter Berg's "Hancock," which stars Will Smith as John Hancock, an amnesiac superhero with his own litany of issues. In contrast to the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star, Galecki didn't have much to do in the film as Jeremy, as his lines were cut before filming began. Resultantly, Galecki has mixed feelings about his role in the blockbuster.
Speaking to The A.V. Club in 2010, Galecki explained how he and Thomas Lennon auditioned for the parts of Jeremy and Mike respectively. They were meant to have a few scenes together, but this changed after they were cast. "I think I'm like fourth-billed in that movie. Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, and me," Galecki said. "And yet I'm a glorified extra. I really have no lines whatsoever. Neither Thomas nor I knew that until we got to the set and saw the new draft of the script."
Galecki added that he took the role because he wanted to work with Berg, so he managed to achieve that dream. Even so, he still felt it was a bummer to have his lines cut in one of Will Smith's best movies. "I was disappointed," Galecki said. "I sure would have loved to have a bigger role in that movie, but happenstance happens."
A potential Hancock sequel could offer redemption for Johnny Galecki
Despite lukewarm reviews, "Hancock" was a box office hit, gobbling up a hefty serving of almost $630 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing superhero movies not from Marvel or DC. Those scrumptious numbers all but indicated that a sequel was inevitable. However, there's been slow movement on that front, even if the parties involved confirmed it's definitely happening. When is another topic altogether.
In February 2025, Will Smith appeared on streamer xQc's Twitch channel and revealed more about the plans for a sequel. "There's a really cool, really cool 'Hancock 2' idea," he said. "We haven't even talked about it so I'm gonna give you one little piece — Zendaya is being approached for a role in 'Hancock 2.'"
Now, this doesn't mean everyone will be back, or even invited, for a "Hancock 2." After all, Johnny Galecki has pretty much disappeared from Hollywood after "The Big Bang Theory" ended. Yet, as a fan of filmmaker Peter Berg, Galecki might want another shot at working with him should Berg helm the "Hancock" sequel. It helps that the actor is a much bigger star than when he appeared in the first film, so he likely wouldn't receive the same lackluster treatment as before. So, as they say, never say never.