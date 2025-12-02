What Beloved Sci-Fi Writer Arthur C. Clarke Thought About Star Trek

Arthur C. Clarke is the famous author behind Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" and many other sci-fi classics like "Rendezvous with Rama". Clarke's stories often focus on the excitement and horror of deep space exploration, and he has always been a massive influence on the sci-fi genre.

In a 1997 interview for Salon, Clarke fielded some questions about "Star Trek," the iconic sci-fi franchise that has just as much love for space age exploration as Clarke himself. Surprisingly, the author didn't express all that much enthusiasm for the series. He said it might be a good thing that "Star Trek" gets its fans excited about space, though he also said, "But in a way, I'm afraid that it may be counter-productive." According to Clarke, "Star Trek" fans who transitioned from watching the show to watching the real stars might find themselves disappointed. "Because we're not going to find new civilizations every week in prime time when we do start the exploration of space!"

"Star Trek" leaned a little too much into fantasy adventure territory and not nearly enough into hard science for Clarke. Despite his obvious love for the genre, Clarke expressed that sci-fi might not be ideal for live action TV shows and movies because they'd always face limitations thanks to being filmed in the real world. In short, Clarke wasn't a Trekkie, even though he may have been indirectly responsible for "Star Trek" existing in the first place.