Robert Downey Jr.'s Creepy '90s Horror Movie Will Change How You Look At The Marvel Actor

"In Dreams" follows a woman named Claire Cooper (Annette Bening) who has clairvoyant dreams, including ones that end up predicting the murder of her daughter. As Claire's dreams become not only more vivid but much darker in nature, she finds that she has seemingly developed a sort of telepathic connection with disturbed serial killer Vivian Thompson (Downey Jr.). When the police doubt Claire's abilities and rebuff her offers to help them catch Vivian, she decides to take matters into her own hands — and thus, a twisted game of cat and mouse between the two gets underway.

It's not entirely accurate to say Downey Jr. has never played any other villains besides Vivian. He was the bad guy in the 2006 remake of "The Shaggy Dog," but obviously that was a pretty low stakes affair. He's portrayed people of questionable morality in a number of other films, though they didn't typically cross over into outright villainy in the traditional sense. Interestingly, he nearly made his superhero movie debut as a bad guy. Downey Jr. lost out on a huge Batman villain role: He was in the running to play Scarecrow in "Batman Begins" before the part ultimately went to Cillian Murphy.

Of course, as everyone with even a passing interest in Marvel movies knows, Downey Jr. is set to play the upcoming MCU version of Doctor Doom, but we don't yet know exactly how that's going to pan out. Doctor Doom sometimes veers into anti-hero territory in the comics, so it's entirely possible that Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom could follow suit. As it stands, Vivian in "In Dreams" is Downey Jr.'s only villain role of any real substance — even if it's wasted on a completely forgettable film.