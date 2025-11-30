30 Years Ago, Demi Moore Led One Of Disney's Worst Movie Adaptations

Disney was basically built upon adaptations, with the studio wisely mining public domain properties for much of the animated output that put it on the map. As Disney moved into the world of live action movies, it continued that tradition, adapting various classic stories in the hopes of finding the same success it had with animation. In 1995, under its Buena Vista Pictures banner, Disney took on Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic 1850 novel "The Scarlet Letter" in what would go down as one of the worst movie adaptations of all time, from any studio.

In a notorious example of a director decision that went horribly wrong, filmmaker Roland Joffé decided that "The Scarlet Letter" should be reinvented as an R-rated erotic thriller starring Demi Moore and Gary Oldman as the main leads. While the original story does involve an unseemly affair between a woman and a minister that results in the woman giving birth to a child out of wedlock, the point isn't to be titillated by the affair — quite the opposite, actually.

Maybe if it was actually a good erotic thriller, missing the point of the source material wouldn't have been so bad. But "The Scarlet Letter" most certainly is not a good erotic thriller — or even a good movie.