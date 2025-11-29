Christopher Lee's Weird '70s Fantasy Movie Was Originally A Bruce Lee Passion Project

At the time of Bruce Lee's controversial and still-haunting death, the world-famous actor and martial artist was in the middle of several projects at various stages of development. One of those was a film called "The Silent Flute," about a Western man being introduced to Eastern philosophy, that he began workshopping with actor James Coburn and screenwriter Stirling Silliphant in 1969. It remained unfinished when Lee died in 1973, at which point Silliphant and screenwriter Stanley Mann completed a significantly reworked version of the script.

Chief among the changes was making the movie less violent and a lot more lighthearted and silly. Lee did intend it to be a comedy, but not quite to the extent that the final draft of the script became. The new version, now called "Circle of Iron," finally began filming in 1977 and was released the following year. It starred David Carradine, Christopher Lee, Roddy McDowall, and Eli Wallach, though it's Lee's performance, presence, and costumes that ended up being the strange film's most enduring legacy.

Lee loved to work and therefore spent most of his career making terrible movies, with "Circle of Iron" initially considered one of them. But the weirdness of the film, as well as its fascinating history as a Bruce Lee passion project that ultimately served as one of his final credits — he was given a "story by" credit — have helped to ensure that the movie became an oddball cult classic.