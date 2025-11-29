Where Was Little House On The Prairie Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

"Little House on the Prairie" warmed hearts for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983, but do you know where those rib-tickling, tear-jerking moments took place? While the story unfolds in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, the classic series was actually a California production, with most of the sets located on the same ranch in the southern part of the state. The show's star, executive producer, sometimes director, and occasional writer Michael Landon did his homework, trying his best to ensure that every field and every tree looked just as it should have back in 1800s Minnesota. To get the desired look, the show's production team watered the ranch's grass via an underground pipe system, turning patches of dry land into lush areas of waving greenery.

The majority of the exteriors for "Little House on the Prairie" were shot at Big Sky Ranch in Simi Valley, California. The show's buildings were left to stand between uses. Those facades were then dynamited during the production of 1984's "Little House: The Last Farewell." Only the Ingalls family homestead (which was deconstructed by cast member Stan Ivar and is being held in storage as of this writing) and the town's church were spared. Sadly, subsequent wildfires in 2003 and 2019 destroyed the remaining "Little House" structures at Big Sky, including a replica of the Ingalls house which was erected after work on the show ended. The ranch would go on to host many more Hollywood crews, including that of Michael Bay's "Transformers."