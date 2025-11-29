Where Was Little House On The Prairie Filmed? Every Major Location Explained
"Little House on the Prairie" warmed hearts for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983, but do you know where those rib-tickling, tear-jerking moments took place? While the story unfolds in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, the classic series was actually a California production, with most of the sets located on the same ranch in the southern part of the state. The show's star, executive producer, sometimes director, and occasional writer Michael Landon did his homework, trying his best to ensure that every field and every tree looked just as it should have back in 1800s Minnesota. To get the desired look, the show's production team watered the ranch's grass via an underground pipe system, turning patches of dry land into lush areas of waving greenery.
The majority of the exteriors for "Little House on the Prairie" were shot at Big Sky Ranch in Simi Valley, California. The show's buildings were left to stand between uses. Those facades were then dynamited during the production of 1984's "Little House: The Last Farewell." Only the Ingalls family homestead (which was deconstructed by cast member Stan Ivar and is being held in storage as of this writing) and the town's church were spared. Sadly, subsequent wildfires in 2003 and 2019 destroyed the remaining "Little House" structures at Big Sky, including a replica of the Ingalls house which was erected after work on the show ended. The ranch would go on to host many more Hollywood crews, including that of Michael Bay's "Transformers."
Other California locations were also used
Further prairie vistas were captured in a second outpost famous for its Western backlot – Red Hills Ranch in Sonora, California. Like Big Sky Ranch, Red Hills Ranch served as one of the shooting locations for "Bonanza," another Michael Landon show. The actor was aware of both ranches due to his time on the long-running Western series and knew that they would be ideal for "Little House on the Prairie." Several other TV shows and movies have also used Red Hills over the years, most prominently "Back to the Future Part III."
Elsewhere, several outdoor "Little House on the Prairie" scenes were taped at Lake Sherwood in California. Train depot-related episodes mainly took place at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown, California. The show only regularly shot footage in one place outside of the Golden State — Old Tucson Studios in Arizona, where "Tombstone" was also filmed. Old Tucson provides the backdrop when the Ingalls go to Mankato in Season 4's "Meet Me at the Fair" and it was used in plenty of other episodes, including Season 8's "A Wiser Heart."
The show utilized sound stages for indoor scenes
Like many historical series before it, "Little House on the Prairie" embraced modern convenience when it wanted to record its indoor scenes, making use of Hollywood sound stages. Stage 9 at Warner Bros. Studios Burbank was often used, as was a barn across the street from this stage (this is where the scenes with Laura caring for her horse were shot).
From Season 1 through Season 5, the show utilized stages 30 and 31 at the 5555 Melrose Avenue Paramount lot in Hollywood. After that, the show began using Stage 15 at MGM Studios, where it would remain for the rest of its run. Also known as The Gary Martin Soundstage (after the Columbia Pictures executive), this is the biggest soundstage on the lot — it's the same place that hosted sets for Emerald City and the Gale family farm during the filming of "The Wizard of Oz."
In the decades since it ended, many "Little House on the Prairie" actors have passed away. Yet, despite its age, the charming show still manages to enchant viewers the world over. Much credit should be given to the show's immortal writing and performances, but its careful attention to historical detail — including those meticulously-arranged location shoots — definitely factor into that longevity. It still looks great, and it always will.