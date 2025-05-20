Where Was Tombstone Filmed? Every Real-Life Location Revealed

Known for both its sweeping panoramas and its gritty portrayal of life in the Old West, "Tombstone" was almost entirely shot in Arizona, just a few miles from the actual titular town. While none of the movie's iconic scenes actually were filmed in the city, because it had become too flush with tourists, a lot of the flavor of the place transposes itself into every single shot in the movie. Which is quite remarkable, as several directing snafus caused star Kurt Russell to step in and take over as the movie's director.

Four different locations plus two studios and their backlots helped bring the dark, violent, yet tender-hearted "Tombstone" to life with authentic and authoritative local color. Where was the film shot? How much of the movie took place on backlots and how much in the wilds of Arizona? Here's a list of every single set and location used in the movie.