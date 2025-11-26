A Failed Star Trek Parody Sitcom From The '70s Should Have Become A Classic

Spoof movies and TV shows were once big business, and still see success every now and then. And few media franchises have been lampooned as much as "Star Trek." In fact, there are even parodies that have become nearly as beloved as "Trek" itself, with classics like "Galaxy's Quest" (one of the best spoof movies of all time) proving that even a comedic homage can carve out an identity of its own. But there's one "Trek" spoof show that rarely gets discussed, despite being arguably one of the best: The short-lived 1977 Buck Henry sitcom, "Quark."

Though not the first major sci-fi parodies to lampoon "Trek" (it had been spoofed previously by "Saturday Night Live," where Buck Henry was a staff writer, and a member of their 5-Timer's Club), "Quark" does so with more reverence, not exactly mocking the adventures of the Enterprise, but taking a lovingly laughable look at it, like "The Orville." The series centers on a 23rd-century interstellar garbage scow, and has a decidedly more adult sense of humor. The eccentric cast of colorful characters is led by Adam Quark (Richard Benjamin), whose crew includes humans and aliens like the bi-gendered Gene (sometimes Jean, played by Tim Thomerson), cloned beauties Betty I and Betty II (played by sisters Cyb and Patricia Barnstable), and an overly logical humanoid plant named Ficus Pandorata (Richard Kelton).

Despite only lasting one season, "Quark" is among the funniest spoof shows you'll ever find. Why it didn't resonate at the time, of course, is anyone's guess, but it's a show worth checking out, and the good news is that you can find episodes on YouTube.