How Liam Hemsworth Tweaked Geralt's Fighting Style With The Witcher Season 4

Netflix's "The Witcher" has soldiered on despite Henry Cavill's exit from the series, with a new star taking his place. Liam Hemsworth has taken over as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia for the show's fourth season, and according to the crew, he wasted no time trying to add his own flair to the character.

In an interview with Tudum, Hemsworth recalled his interpretation of a particular scene from season 4, episode 4, "A Sermon of Survival." In the scene, Geralt is given a vampiric potion by the vampire Emiel Regis (Laurence Fishburne) to fuel him for a takedown of over a dozen enemies. The fight was meant to end with Geralt delivering a single headbutt to one of his many enemies, but Hemsworth felt one wasn't enough. The actor insisted that he add three extra headbutts for good measure. After a humorous back and forth with the show's stunt coordinator, Hemsworth got his way, and the headbutts were added at the end of the fight. As Hemsworth noted, "It's such a violent, aggressive move at the end of this sequence that really added to what this new potion does — it shows Geralt as a little bit fiercer, a little more aggressive, and slightly more unhinged on that potion."