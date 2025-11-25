You're Not A Sci-Fi Fan If You Haven't Seen Denzel Washington's 2006 Thriller

When one thinks of Denzel Washington, one normally conjures up images of intense dramas, with classics like "Malcolm X," "Philadelphia," and "Training Day" probably springing to mind for most. One probably doesn't, however, think of more fantastical genres like science fiction or horror, as the actor has seldom ventured into those territories. But at least once, Washington starred in a sci-fi film that, while largely overlooked, is among the most compelling time travel stories to ever make it to screen: The 2006 thriller "Déjà Vu."

Few talk about "Déjà Vu" anymore, but at the time, it was a big hit in theaters and a riveting, time-twisted story helmed by Tony Scott, the man behind all-time greats like "Top Gun." Scott and Washington had a long history together, and "Déjà Vu" is the third of five films they teamed for after "Crimson Tide" and "Man on Fire" (their final film together also happens to be one of Quentin Tarantino's favorite films).

Here, though, Washington plays Douglas Carlin, an ATF agent on the hunt for a terrorist bomber. But when he's called in to assist the FBI's own investigation of the bombing, he learns that the top-secret technology they're using to track the bomber's activity may actually be capable of sending him back in time to before the bombing occurred. Blending elements of hard science fiction with thrilling action and suspense, "Déjà Vu" follows in the footsteps of movies like "Timecop" and "Minority Report" with its story of a man who uses timey-wimey technology to stop a deadly villain before they can strike.