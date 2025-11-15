A 2010 Denzel Washington Thriller Is One Of Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Movies

When one imagines filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's favorite movies, one probably conjures up pulp classics like "Enter the Dragon" or "Shaft," or even acclaimed crime thrillers like "The French Connection." While the famed director probably loves those movies, he also has a fondness for some more modern films. And one of the more recent flicks to find a fan in Tarantino may come as something of a surprise: The 2010 thriller "Unstoppable," starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pine.

"Unstoppable" is directed by Tony Scott, who came to fame in the '80s and '90s working with superstars like Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy, and Will Smith on hits including "Top Gun," "Beverly Hills Cop II," and "Enemy of the State." "Unstoppable" reunites him with his "Crimson Tide" star Denzel Washington and is inspired by a true story of an out-of-control freight train that happened in 2001. Washington plays a railroad engineer who, along with a young conductor (Pine), may be the only one who can stop a runaway train carrying toxic chemicals that risks destroying countless lives.

The final film helmed by Scott before his tragic death in 2012, "Unstoppable" sent his career out on a high note. One of the best movies to be set aboard a train, it impressed Tarantino as much as it did audiences and critics, though it never did find the blockbuster success it deserved in cinemas.