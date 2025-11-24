5 Amazing World War II Movies You Can Stream For Free

As hard as it is to believe, we actually aren't terribly far off from the 100th anniversary of the start of World War II. And given that WWII movies started being made not long after the war began, that also means the 100th anniversary of those is looming as well. There are no shortage of great World War II movies, and they cover just about every genre.

WWII movies are plentiful, and literally dozens of them are available to stream right now. But maybe you're between paid streaming services, or have sworn them off entirely. It's tough to blame you, given that they are slowly getting more expensive than cable, which was supposed to be the whole point of cutting the cord to begin with. Luckily, there are 100% free streaming services out there with impressive libraries of content, including WWII films. The following are the best WWII movies you can watch on one of these services, free of charge — so long as you don't mind a few ad breaks.