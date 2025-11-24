Heather Thomas' First Starring Role Was In A Sitcom Canceled After One Episode

In the 1980s, actress Heather Thomas lit up television screens in the hit ABC series "The Fall Guy." Starring Lee Majors as Colt Seavers, "The Fall Guy" followed the adventures of three Hollywood stunt performers who use their skills (and Colt's iconic GMC pickup truck) to bust criminals as bounty hunters.

Heather Thomas played Jody Banks, a blonde bombshell turned stuntwoman who gets into wild escapades like posing as a roller derby queen to catching a drug dealer ("Hell on Wheels"), being kidnapped by the Yakuza ("Japanese Connection"), or helping an orangutang who has been framed for murder ("Mighty Myron"). "The Fall Guy" aired for five seasons on ABC and later inspired a 2024 film adaptation starring Ryan Reynolds as Colt, with Thomas making a post-credits cameo appearance as a police officer.

However, "The Fall Guy" wasn't Thomas's first brush with television stardom: her first leading role was in the infamous 1979 sitcom "Co-Ed Fever." Introducing Heather Thomas as Sandi, a student at the fictional Baxter College, "Co-Ed Fever" was a comedy about the all-girls university admitting male students for the first time. With five college girls now sharing their sorority house with three single guys, hormonal hijinks were sure to ensue – but "Co-Ed Fever" was expelled from the airwaves, and CBS canceled the show after only a single episode.