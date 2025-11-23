How I Met Your Mother Star Josh Radnor Auditioned For A Key Role In The Office

Imagine someone else besides John Krasinski playing Jim Halpert in "The Office." Impossible, right? Well, thank the casting gods for this wise decision, because Jim could have been portrayed by Josh Radnor, better known as Ted Mosby from "How I Met Your Mother."

The ultimate sitcom crossover occurred in the podcast world, as Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey from "The Office" appeared on "How We Made Your Mother," which is hosted by Radnor and "How I Met Your Mother" co-creator Craig Thomas. During the conversation, Fischer asked Radnor if he had auditioned for the role of Jim. Radnor confirmed he had, adding that he also auditioned for other shows like "Arrested Development." "I remember I auditioned for Jim, and I didn't quite understand if he was smart or not smart," Radnor said. "I was a little confused about whether he was part of the smart gang or not smart gang [on the show], and I remember I had a good audition, but my improvs made him too dim."

Radnor admitted that he didn't quite get the character from a tonal perspective, but he believes everything turned out well for everybody in the end. It's tough to argue this point, because how different would the Jim and Dwight moments in "The Office" be with another actor in the mix?