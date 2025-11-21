30 Years Ago, Mark Hamill Headlined A Horror Legend's Underrated Sci-Fi Thriller

Actors work hard to avoid being pigeonholed into roles similar to their most notable characters. After the original "Star Wars" trilogy had made Mark Hamill known to the world as intergalactic swashbuckler Luke Skywalker in the late '70s and early '80s, he teamed up with horror maestro John Carpenter for the 1995 thriller "Village of the Damned." The village in question is the small North Carolina town of Midwich, where Reverend George (Hamill) frets to his wife Sarah (Pippa Pearthree) about needing finger paint for the town's fall festival.

Worries about finger paint soon turn to deeper concern, as a mysterious event brings simultaneous waves of sudden deaths and pregnancies in town, and that concern turns to abject terror when the resulting children turn out to be unearthly, murderous monsters. Hamill was joined in the powerhouse cast by Kirstie Alley and Christopher Reeve; it was the last film released before Reeve was paralyzed after a horse-riding accident. The 1995 version of "Village of the Damned" was a remake of a 1960 film that placed Midwich in England and starred George Sanders and Barbara Shelley. The original was a fairly faithful adaptation of John Wyndham's 1957 novel "The Midwich Cuckoos," but Carpenter's interpretation introduced new characters and moved the town to the United States. This allowed him to cast Hamill along with Reeve and Alley, but robbed audiences of the chance to hear Luke Skywalker attempt a British accent.