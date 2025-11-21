10 Best Thanksgiving Movies Streaming On Netflix

Let's face it, the story and message of Bill Murray's "Groundhog Day" would have worked better as a Thanksgiving movie. The iconic comedy is all about appreciating everything you already have in life and showing love for those closest to you — because you never know when it will all go away. Like "A Christmas Carol," "Groundhog Day" centers on a selfish man who has little gratitude for anything or anyone, someone who lives his life looking down on those who are the most happy.

Egotistical big city weatherman Phil Connors is forced to trek to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to cover the annual Groundhog Day festival. While there, he is inexplicably forced into a seemingly infinite time loop where he must relive the same day over and over. In doing so, not only does he learn to live, laugh, and love, but he also learns to be grateful for everything he has in life.

Murray's character comes to see how important it is to give thanks, and, even more importantly, to give heartily to those in need. Though it might not take place during the Thanksgiving season, "Groundhog Day" is a Thanksgiving movie through and through. And it also happens to be one of the best comedy movies of all time, so it's a solid choice for a good laugh this Thanksgiving.