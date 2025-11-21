10 Best Thanksgiving Movies Streaming On Netflix
When it comes to holiday traditions, there are few American rituals like Thanksgiving Day. From dawn until dusk and beyond, it's a day when families gather together to show gratitude for each other and reconnect at the tail end of another year. And while it might not entail an exchange of gifts, there's a big meal full of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. But over the last century, another tradition has emerged for the holiday, as families routinely gather around the television after dinner. Some families might choose to watch a football game, but just as many want to enjoy a movie together.
With so many films to choose from, some of you may have no idea where to begin when selecting a film for the whole family, a movie with Thanksgiving themes that will uplift and inspire. The good news is, Netflix has your back. The streamer has dozens of incredible films that work wonderfully for watching post-turkey, and we've picked 10 of the best of them across a variety of genres for our dear readers to choose from. So sit back, exhale, and loosen your belt, because this is a list of the 10 best Thanksgiving movies to watch on Netflix.
Groundhog Day
Let's face it, the story and message of Bill Murray's "Groundhog Day" would have worked better as a Thanksgiving movie. The iconic comedy is all about appreciating everything you already have in life and showing love for those closest to you — because you never know when it will all go away. Like "A Christmas Carol," "Groundhog Day" centers on a selfish man who has little gratitude for anything or anyone, someone who lives his life looking down on those who are the most happy.
Egotistical big city weatherman Phil Connors is forced to trek to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to cover the annual Groundhog Day festival. While there, he is inexplicably forced into a seemingly infinite time loop where he must relive the same day over and over. In doing so, not only does he learn to live, laugh, and love, but he also learns to be grateful for everything he has in life.
Murray's character comes to see how important it is to give thanks, and, even more importantly, to give heartily to those in need. Though it might not take place during the Thanksgiving season, "Groundhog Day" is a Thanksgiving movie through and through. And it also happens to be one of the best comedy movies of all time, so it's a solid choice for a good laugh this Thanksgiving.
Holidate
For decades, Hallmark Channel movies have had a near-monopoly on rom-coms tailored for any holiday season. But these days, Hallmark is no longer the only game in town. More recently, Netflix has adopted a similar business model, releasing a series of holiday-themed romantic comedies that are just as good or better. Not only are they lightweight and funny, they're deeply sentimental and great at getting you in the mood for whatever holiday is on the menu — and, while it's more focused on the Christmas period, "Holidate" is among the best for turkey season.
"Holidate" is everything you could want in a Thanksgiving rom-com, complete with a major movie star in the leading role: Emma Roberts. She stars as Sloane Benson, who has recently broken up with her boyfriend and is starting to grow weary of her family haranguing her about being single, particularly during the holidays. But then, of course, she bumps into a charming stranger — Aussie golfer Jackson Piretti (Luke Bracey).
Jackson is facing similar pressure from his family and friends. He and Sloane agree to be each other's dates for the holidays, and, wouldn't you know it, they fall madly in love in the process. Sure, "Holidate" is built around a premise we've seen in several films before, but it's as good as any in the genre of feel-good holiday rom-coms and perfect for an after-dinner movie on Thanksgiving that will give you all the feels.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
If it were on Netflix, we would recommend "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" for a Thanksgiving watch. It's not currently part of the steamer's library, but you can watch the sequel, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2," and the truth is, the follow-up might be an even better movie to watch with your turkey and gravy. That's mostly because the couple from the first movie now have a family of their own, and when they all come together for a milestone wedding, they must confront their multigenerational conflicts.
Written and starring Nia Vardalos, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" brings us back into the lives of Toula (Vardalos) and Ian (John Corbett). These days, they have a teenage daughter — college-bound Paris (Elena Kampouris) — who wants to get as far away from her parents as possible. Toula and Ian's marriage is strained, and the business they've owned for years has finally been forced to shut down, leaving them at a crossroads. When Toula's parents learn that their marriage was never made official, it means there's a big wedding to celebrate, creating a perfect storm for all their problems to come flying out into the open once again.
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" is the perfect film for Thanksgiving, particularly if your family is the squabbling type. Pop it on, sit back, and be reminded that every family has its issues, and if you can have a good sense of humor about it all, you'll get through your difficult family gatherings a little easier.
She's Gotta Have It
You might not think of Spike Lee as a man who makes iconic holiday movies, but that's the beauty of Thanksgiving: It's a holiday that celebrates love, friendship, and family, and that means a wide variety of movies can qualify. Few in the industry make movies about family, friendship, and love quite like Spike Lee, and "She's Gotta Have It" is currently on Netflix, so it's an easy choice for someone looking for a movie about the quirks of love.
Lee's 1986 directorial debut stars Tracy Camilla Johns as Nola Darling, an artist living in Brooklyn with an active romantic life. She's currently seeing not one, not two, but three different men: Prim and proper Jamie (Tommy Redmond Hicks), vainglorious model Greer (John Canada Terrell), and the basketball-loving wise cracker Mars (played by Spike Lee himself).
Nola is happy with the way things are, but the three men eventually come together and commiserate on their relationships with Nola, realizing that the woman of their collective dreams may not be as into them as they are into her. A film that examines the complicated nature of dating in the '80s, "She's Gotta Have It" puts a woman's desire for romantic independence to the test, exploring all the nuanced emotions that result. It's also a cultural touchstone as the first Spike Lee joint.
Paddington 2
As of this writing, all three "Paddington" movies are on Netflix for your viewing pleasure, and they all get a hearty recommendation for those looking for an endearing film for the whole family to watch after the sweet potato pie has been devoured. But the simple fact is, "Paddington 2" is the best of the three, even as we acknowledge that they all are among the best family films of the past decade or more.
"Paddington 2" picks up where the first film left off, with the loveable, raincoat-wearing Paddington living with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. When a burglar steals the book that he was saving up to buy for his aunt from the local antique shop, Paddington gives chase — only to find himself the prime suspect, with all the evidence stacked against him. Suddenly, little Paddington Bear is placed under arrest and thrown in jail, and his family must help him clear his name and find the real burglar.
Famously described as one of the three best movies of all time by Pedro Pascal's character in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," the 2016 "Paddington" sequel might be, truly, worthy of that moniker, especially if your soft spot is for heartwarming films about family. And that's what we all want to see on Thanksgiving. The film's wholesome story and lightweight tension make it fun for all ages — the quintessential flick to watch if you're surrounded by a legion of family at the holidays.
Chicken Run
"Chicken Run," the animated classic from the creators of "Wallace & Gromit," would probably be a better Thanksgiving choice if it were about turkeys, but it's still a fantastic film for the holiday. This hilarious movie, which remains the highest-grossing stop motion film of all time, reminds us that there's nothing more important than family — chicken or turkey.
Set on a British farm, "Chicken Run" introduces Ginger (Julia Sawalha), a hen whose owners are cruel and unyielding, frequently threatening to slaughter any chicken who can no longer lay eggs. Ginger repeatedly organizes failed escape attempts in the hopes of leading her chicken family to freedom, but is always thwarted. That is, until the arrival of an American rooster named Rocky (Mel Gibson), who is believed to have the unique ability to fly. If she can convince Rocky to train her and her army of chickens, it could mean a final escape from the tyranny of the Tweedy farm — or they might all wind up as chicken pot pie.
"Chicken Run" is a wholesome and fun film about found family, falling in love, and fighting for what's right — lessons we could all stand to heed around Thanksgiving. And, if you enjoy it, you can follow it up with "Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget," which is also available to stream on Netflix. It's not quite as acclaimed as the first film, which has a near-perfect score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's still worth your time.
Annie
If you're looking for an all-time Thanksgiving classic on Netflix, "Annie" ticks all the boxes. There have been many screen adaptations of the comic strip that became a Broadway favorite (it won a whopping seven Tony Awards during its run in the late '70s, including best musical), but there's one that remains the most beloved: The 1982 John Huston film starring Aileen Quinn as the eponymous orphan who teaches us all about hardship and struggle while singing time-honored, fan-favorite songs like "It's a Hard Knock Life."
Annie lives a meager life in New York City during the Great Depression. The 10-year-old redhead's life is completely changed when she is adopted by the city's wealthiest business mogul, Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks (Albert Finney). Though Warbucks initially brings Annie to live with him in a bid to improve his flailing public image, Annie's precocious manner and upstart attitude quickly endear her to him, and she slowly manages to warm his heart.
Thanks to the delightful performances of Quinn and the rest of the cast, its memorable musical numbers, and its feel-good story, "Annie" is sure to please the whole family. Sadly, several "Annie" actors have passed away since the film came out, which serves as a reminder to treasure those we love while we still can, and what better time to do so than on Thanksgiving.
Always Be My Maybe
Thanksgiving really is the best holiday for romantic comedies. It's all about gratefulness and gratitude, a time where we can all get together to show our love for one another — be it friends, lovers, or anything in between. It's that in-between zone that's the focus of "Always Be My Maybe," a 2023 romantic comedy flick starring Ali Wong and Randall Park.
The film begins in the 1990s, where we meet young, pre-teen best friends Sasha and Marcus, who grow up as neighbors in San Francisco. The two are thick as thieves and often spend time in each other's homes. Sadly, the death of Marcus' mother as a teenager sends him away from home, severing their budding romantic relationship before it could even begin. Many years later, Sasha is a successful chef in the big city and engaged to a wealthy restaurant owner (Daniel Dae Kim), while Marcus now owns and operates a reasonably successful business with his father while also playing in a band on the side.
Though they live wildly different lives now, the two reconnect after a chance encounter and struggle to move past their lingering feelings for one another. Like most rom-coms, there's a formula to "Always Be My Maybe" that you'll surely recognize, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Thanks to Wong and Park's chemistry and comedic timing, the film soars with side-splitting laughs as much as tear-jerking romance.
Sweet Home Alabama
"Sweet Home Alabama" chronicles the lifelong love between two childhood friends and the ups and downs of their respective lives. They go through things that pull them apart, but, eventually, they're brought back together in a somewhat predictable but nevertheless heart-warming way. Reece Witherspoon stars as Melanie Smooter, a country girl who has long since moved to the big city and changed her surname in an attempt to put her past behind her.
Now a successful fashion designer, Melanie's messy past includes her marriage to Jake (Josh Lucas), who got her pregnant in high school. That past comes back to haunt her when she needs to return home to finally get a divorce from Jake in order to marry her new beau, Andrew (Patrick Dempsey), the wealthy son of New York's mayor. Melanie must confront her feelings for both men and decide where her future really lies.
This unashamedly saccharine film is elevated by its strong cast, which also includes Jean Smart, Candice Bergen, Ethan Embry, and Melanie Lynskey. It's the ideal lightweight rom-com for a holiday chaser, offering up a feel-good story with a heartwarming message about the true meaning of family, one that Witherspoon connected with on a personal level. "When I read the script I was like, 'Do these people know my life story?'" Witherspoon said while promoting her book "Whiskey in a Teacup" (via Page Six).
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
We've covered plenty of comedies, movies that will lift your mood with laughs, and romances that will get your spirits high with heartwarming tales of love. But if you want a film that tells an uplifting story of determination and personal struggle to watch on Thanksgiving, "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" is ideal. It's the directorial debut of Academy Award-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, and the good news is that it's a Netflix original movie.
"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" is based on the memoir of William Kamkwamba, who changed the face of his small town in Malawi. Kamkwamba (Maxwell Simba) is a young man with a natural gift for engineering, though he's nearly thrown out of school because of his poor family's inability to pay for his education. When his impoverished town is decimated by a drought, Kamkwamba has an idea to save the community's broken water pump by building a powerful windmill. To do it, he'll need to convince his friends and family to sacrifice the parts he needs.
An inspirational tale of perseverance and leaning on faith in hard times, "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" reminds us all of the nature of giving and the power of community. Critics by and large adored the film, which has a score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. If you're after a feel-good movie with a bit more dramatic weight this Thanksgiving, look no further than "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."