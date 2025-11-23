5 Worst Harry Potter Characters, Ranked

The "Harry Potter" franchise has defined an entire generation. Witnessing young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) learn not only that he's a wizard, but is the only one who can take down Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is quite a bit to process for an 11-year-old. He handles it best he can, thanks to the help and support of those around him. Harry has a great friend group in Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and votes of confidence from Albus Dumbledore (Richard Harris, Michael Gambon), Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), and Kingsley Shacklebolt (George Harris), among other peers.

However, for every positive influence on Harry's life, there's someone causing problems. After all, not everyone in the Wizarding World can be good, or even tolerable. The worst though are those who lack empathy, are willingly cruel, and whose actions are motivated solely by personal gain. Their "efforts" impact countless people, either directly or indirectly, and they lack remorse, at least from what we can see. While these five witches and wizards are far from the only guilty individuals in the "Harry Potter" universe, they're by far the worst of the worst.