The 14 Most Important Harry Potter Secondary Characters, Ranked

Dobby (voiced by Toby Jones) has a much larger presence in the Harry Potter books than the movies. That said, he's still integral to the plot of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," providing background on the wizarding world. Dobby is a house-elf, and house-elves are magically bound to serve witches and wizards. He is enslaved by the Malfoys (who treat him horrifically) and, as such, is aware of Lucius Malfoy's (Jason Isaacs) scheme to sneak Tom Riddle's diary into Hogwarts in the second film.

Because he is magically incapable of revealing his masters' secrets, Dobby decides to do everything he can to keep Harry from returning to Hogwarts (where he will encounter Riddle's diary and find himself in mortal peril). Much to Harry's annoyance, Dobby antagonizes the Dursleys and makes Harry and Ron miss the Hogwarts Express. By the end of "Chamber of Secrets," Harry understands that Dobby was trying to save his life and tricks Lucius into freeing his house-elf.

This act establishes a deep bond between Harry and Dobby that would go on to have a big impact on the story. Their relationship plays a huge role in the events of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1," in which Dobby saves Harry, Ron, Hermione, and others from the Malfoys. He loses his life in the process, and even his death is important in the grand scheme of things, as it spurs Harry on in his quest to defeat Voldemort.