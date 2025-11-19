All 3 Now You See Me Movies Ranked

There's nothing quite like a fun heist movie with a star-studded cast. Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's Eleven" (a remake of the 1960s movie starring Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack buddies) launched a renaissance of this subgenre in 2001, and "Now You See Me" picked up that baton in 2013, bringing along a similarly stacked ensemble and even using Las Vegas as the central backdrop. Where the latter film sets itself apart is its focus on magicians — not only are the people doing the heists illusionists, but so are those trying to stop them. It seemed like a logical step: Heist films contain lots of misdirection, escape tricks, and other magic-adjacent tomfoolery, so why not just go all the way and have it be actual magicians doing straight-up magic tricks?

Famed illusionist David Copperfield even confirmed that the magic in "Now You See Me" was all real — that is to say, illusions that are actually performed practically and are possible to replicate on a real life stage, rather than through special effects. Copperfield was a consultant on the first movie and a producer on the second, so there could be some bias there, but, either way, the magic angle gives the "Now You See Me" movies a unique flavor, one that has made the series popular enough to spawn three installments and counting. How do the films stack up against one another? We've ranked them from worst to best.