The Star Trek Episode Sci-Fi Fans Should Watch On Thanksgiving

There's a "Star Trek" episode for every season, and Thanksgiving is no exception. "Charlie X," the second episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series" Season 1, is actually set during the holiday, and Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) can be seen eagerly planning a celebration for the crew with the help of the USS Enterprise's cook (voiced by "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry in an uncredited role). But these plans — which includes actual turkeys and meatloaf instead of replicated grub — are quickly upstaged by the actions of the episode's titular character, Charlie Evans (Robert Walker Jr.).

The Enterprise agrees to take Charlie on board after he's discovered among the wreckage of a transport ship that crashed on the planet Thasus. The 17-year-old was the sole survivor of the crash and has evidently been living alone on the planet for years, learning to talk through the ship's computer. Despite having no understanding of social cues, Charlie seems harmless, but it soon becomes obvious that the teen can warp reality itself, freezing crew members mid-gesture and changing their appearances.

Charlie also has a short temper: He makes Yeoman Janice Rand (Grace Lee Whitney) disappear after she rejects his advances. Kirk soon realizes that Charlie's capabilities, combined with his immaturity, might annihilate humanity altogether. Natives from Thasus ultimately track down the Enterprise and tell Kirk that they can use their powers to send Charlie away — the same powers they bestowed upon him so he could survive in their world. And so Charlie is sent into the ether as he shouts that he wants to stay. That's one truly horrifying "Star Trek" story, but "Charlie X" also has its lighter moments.