You're Not A Sci-Fi Fan If You Haven't Seen Leonard Nimoy's '70s Classic On HBO Max

When most people think of Leonard Nimoy, they're most likely to conjure up the mental image of Mr. Spock, his beloved "Star Trek" character — even though he very nearly quit that role over an iconic detail. But while Mr. Spock is undoubtedly Nimoy's most famous role, it's not the only classic he's been a part of. In addition to starring in the original "Mission: Impossible" TV show and hosting the documentary series "In Search Of," Nimoy also had a starring role in the classic 1978 sci-fi thriller, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." The good news is that it's now streaming on HBO Max.

"Body Snatchers" is based on a novel by Jack Finney, and it's been adapted several times, including 2007's "The Invasion," one of the worst sci-fi remakes of all time. The '78 version, however, is a sci-fi classic, and stars a epic set of actors: Donald Sutherland, Leonard Nimoy, Jeff Goldblum, and "Alien" star Veronica Cartwright.

The film tells the story of a menace that comes to Earth and replaces humans with alien duplicates. Nimoy plays a psychologist who first hears of the conspiracy (not that he believes it) after being consulted by the wife of a man who isn't acting like himself. It's now considered among the best sci-fi movies of the decade, right up there with "Star Wars" and Nimoy's own "Star Trek: The Motion Picture."

If you're not familiar with the film, then fire up HBO Max and press play on "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." No true sci-fi fan can go without seeing it. It's a seminal work in the genre, and it reshaped alien invasion movies forever.