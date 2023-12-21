Leonard Nimoy Almost Quit Star Trek Over A Now-Iconic Spock Detail

It turns out that "Star Trek" legend Leonard Nimoy was once ready to quit the classic TV series because, ironically, his emotions over the character who lacked emotion almost got the best of him.

Nimoy, of course, played Mr. Spock in the classic series and the subsequent feature film series based on the TV show, as well as appearing in director J.J. Abrams' first two "Star Trek" reboot movies. However, Nimoy nearly walked away from the character during the first season of the "Star Trek" TV series in 1966. While shooting Episode 10 — titled "The Corbomite Maneuver" — the actor told director Joseph Sargent how unhappy he was with Spock's lack of emoting. "He said, 'How can I play a character without emotion? I don't know how to do that. I'm going to be on one note throughout the entire series,'" Sargent recalled in the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," which was released in 2016.

Sargent said that he agreed with the venerable actor, and they worked on giving Spock some emotional context. "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry, however, wasn't having any of it. "Gene said, 'No way, the very nature of this character's contribution is that he isn't an earthling. As a Vulcan, he is intellect over emotion,'" Sargent said in the "Star Trek" tome. "Leonard was ready to quit because he didn't know how he was going to do it."