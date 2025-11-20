Stephen King's Favorite Movies Include 6 Classics From The '70s

Bestselling author Stephen King has shaped pop culture for decades, writing novels like "The Shining" and "It" that have since been adapted into now-classic films and hit TV shows. Pop culture has inevitably influenced the prolific author's work, as well; for example, he described the premise of the sprawling vampire novel "'Salem's Lot" as "'Peyton Place' meets 'Dracula'" and the plot of "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption" famously hinges on a poster of the actress.

Fortunately for fans eager to know more about King's favorite films, the master of horror has shared his top-ten list – excluding adaptations of his own works — on X. "In no particular order," according to King, these films are "Sorcerer," "The Godfather Part II," "The Getaway," "Groundhog Day," "Casablanca," "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre," "Jaws," "Mean Streets," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and "Double Indemnity." While every film on King's list is worth watching, it is notable that the majority of his picks — six in all — come from a single decade: the 1970s.

The '70s were a critical decade for King, as his first novel, the telekinetic terror "Carrie," was published in 1974. Before the decade was out, he would unleash unforgettable books like "The Stand" and "The Long Walk" (under the pseudonym Richard Bachman) on an unsuspecting world. What makes these six films from the '70s so remarkable, and what do they reveal about Stephen King? Let's dive in.