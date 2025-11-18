The Stranger Things Cast Auditioned By Reading Lines From A Classic Stephen King Movie

The Duffer brothers give some clear nods to "Stand by Me" in Season 1 of "Stranger Things." The train track walks will spark nostalgia for many as both groups take on tasks that the adults just can't seem to handle. Yes, the grown-ups play a bigger role in "Stranger Things," but it's the kids who dive head first into the Upside Down to get things done. Season 1's "Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly" offers another big moment for "Stand by Me" fans as Will Byers' body is pulled from a lake, and Wil Wheaton (who starred as Gordie Lachance) has noted one key similarity between the iconic '80s film and the Netflix series.

When "Stand By Me" came out, Wheaton and his young co-stars were not household names. Yes, Corey Feldman (Teddy Duchamp) was known for his role in "The Goonies," but it was "Stand By Me" that cemented his status as a child star. He and his co-stars were suddenly well-known in Tinseltown and around the world, and this is another thing that "Stand By Me" and "Stranger Things" have in common according to Wheaton. "We get to see actors who we've never seen before just become these roles. We can embrace the characters and they become real the same way the characters in 'Stand by Me' did for our generation," he told The Wrap, adding that director Rob Reiner and the Duffer brothers had similar approaches to casting.

Wheaton said that he's honored that "Stand by Me" influenced "Stranger Things," and Stephen King has also shared his love for the Netflix series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Duffer brothers revealed that they've actually exchanged emails with King, proving just how much they admire each other's work. "It still blows my mind because growing up he was such an inspiration — he's like a god to us, and so, it's been surreal just communicating with him at all," Ross Duffer said.