Star Trek's Worst Episode May Be Turnabout Intruder - But Is The Hate Deserved?

"Star Trek: The Original Series" may have pioneered one of the biggest sci-fi franchises in the entire world, but even most devotees will admit that it's not exactly a perfect show. Across its 80-episode run are some of the best "Star Trek" outings to date, but there are also a fair few fan-reviled duds in the mix. In fact, some members of the fanbase have asserted that the original show holds arguably the worst "Star Trek" episode ever: Season 3, Episode 24, titled "Turnabout Intruder."

While many other poor "Star Trek" episodes are largely forgettable affairs, "Turnabout Intruder" has reached a near-infamous status in the community. Over the years, multiple Reddit threads have been made by users specifically criticizing this installment from the original series. "What an awful episode, it has my vote for the worst 'Star Trek' ever produced," u/ProtectedSources opined.

With all the hate that "Turnabout Intruder" gets, those less familiar with the episode may wonder what it did to be so universally looked down upon and whether it's deserving of that legacy. Make no mistake, there are some clear and disquieting issues with the episode worth pointing out.