What Emily Sweeney Actor Laura Spencer Wanted For Her Character On The Big Bang Theory

One of the biggest cast additions to "The Big Bang Theory," midway through the series, was Laura Spencer. Added in Season 7, she played Emily Sweeney, a love interest for Raj (Kunal Nayyar, who brings a lot of his own personality to the show). She became a series regular in Season 9, and then abruptly left the cast the following year. All told, she appeared in 17 episodes. Before she was written out of the series, she had plenty of ideas about where she wanted Emily's story to go.

"I would like to see Penny and Emily end up friends," Spencer told The Wrap in 2014, not long after she debuted on the series. "I feel like that could be a really interesting relationship there. I feel like sometimes friendships could develop like that, you hate each other first, and then you end up loving each other. Obviously, I would love to keep Emily in the living room eating take-out with everybody." Of course, the series went a different direction than Sweeney hoped, ultimately turning the character into a toxic partner who eventually became a toxic ex-girlfriend. But before she left, Spencer did get the pleasure of being welcomed onto Sheldon's couch — a rare honor for characters on the show.

"That felt good when I got to do it; I'll never forget it, my first scene on my first episode back, when I got to walk on set with the live audience and hear the applause of everybody seeing my character in the living room. Because that's such a moment when characters get to be there. It just means something. It's like, 'Wow, you made it onto Sheldon's couch.'