Chicago PD Season 13 Confirms The Identity Of The Person Blackmailing Voight
Contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 13, Episode 7 — "Impulse Control"
As the guy who breaks the most rules on "Chicago P.D.," Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has never been one to take things lying down, so when he's targeted by an anonymous person who keeps taunting him with images of the abuse he suffered as a child, he knows exactly what to do. Voight uses his years of experience to discover that the person behind it is none other than Internal Affairs District Commander Devlin (Joel Murray), whom he catches using a burner phone linked to the courier delivery of his pictures.
Devlin being the man behind Hank's blackmail isn't that shocking since he was involved with earlier actions against Hank and his team. Also, the images strongly hinted that Hank was dealing with someone who shares his profession. Hank is presented with the two pictures in "Impulse Control" — one of himself as a child lying in a hospital bed scrawled with the message "Resign or this goes public," and another with his father that reads "Your father, the abuser." Only someone on the inside would be able to get their hands on archival evidence like that.
Voight and Devlin clashed earlier in the season
Since the first episode of "Chicago P.D.," Hank Voight has been a rebel, which is probably why his first encounter with Internal Affairs District Commander Devlin went so poorly at the beginning of Season 13. Back then, Hank and the team were coping with being disbanded, the direct effort of CPD Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy). Hank works overtime to expose Reid's evils, perhaps going a bit too far in his obsession, but then Reid is murdered. Devlin stands as the last blockade between Hank and the team getting their jobs back, and he refuses to cave.
Hank and his team remain apart as a result of Devlin refusing to play ball, working patrol units. As with most things Hank, the easiest way to get the team back together proves to be playing a bit dirty. In one of the worst things Hank has ever done on "Chicago P.D.," he blackmails Devlin with evidence of his own misdeeds. That results in the team being put back to work, but Devlin leaves Hank with a quiet warning: "You can't outrun yourself forever, Hank." We now know exactly what he had planned, but Devlin has once again underestimated Hank.