Chicago PD Season 13 Confirms The Identity Of The Person Blackmailing Voight

Contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 13, Episode 7 — "Impulse Control"

As the guy who breaks the most rules on "Chicago P.D.," Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has never been one to take things lying down, so when he's targeted by an anonymous person who keeps taunting him with images of the abuse he suffered as a child, he knows exactly what to do. Voight uses his years of experience to discover that the person behind it is none other than Internal Affairs District Commander Devlin (Joel Murray), whom he catches using a burner phone linked to the courier delivery of his pictures.

Devlin being the man behind Hank's blackmail isn't that shocking since he was involved with earlier actions against Hank and his team. Also, the images strongly hinted that Hank was dealing with someone who shares his profession. Hank is presented with the two pictures in "Impulse Control" — one of himself as a child lying in a hospital bed scrawled with the message "Resign or this goes public," and another with his father that reads "Your father, the abuser." Only someone on the inside would be able to get their hands on archival evidence like that.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.