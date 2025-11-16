10 Best Agatha Christie Movies Ranked
Agatha Christie is one of the most prolific mystery authors of all time, publishing in a time that was known for detective books. Known for her character Hercule Poirot, she wrote more than 60 novels in her life, in addition to short stories, plays, and some non-fiction projects.
With being dubbed the Queen of Mystery comes movie studios chomping at the bit to adapt your work. Not only have her stories been adapted into films and television series, there have been plays, graphic novels, radio series, and even video games. She's the Stephen King of mystery, who also has numerous movie adaptations of his books. If you love Christie's work, chances are there are multiple adaptations of it, giving you the option to pick your favorite and ignore the ones that fall flat.
With more than 40 film adaptations and counting, it can be hard to decide where to start watching, especially if you are new to Christie's writing. While some of the earliest are considered lost media today, there are still plenty others to see. If you aren't sure which Agatha Christie movies to enjoy first, these are the 10 best ones that should be on your watch list.
10. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
2017's "Murder on the Orient Express" started Kenneth Branagh's run as Hercule Poirot, creating a new batch of Agatha Christie adaptations for a new generation. As he heads by train back to London after completing a case, he stumbles upon another as things get a bit weird. Someone is murdered one night after the train gets held up by an avalanche, and with the help of his friend Bouc (Tom Bateman), Poirot determines what happened, and it isn't quite what it seems. While the narrative ultimately follows the same plot as previous adaptations of Christie's 1934 book, it makes its own creative decisions while keeping what people love about Poirot.
"Murder on the Orient Express" has a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While that may not seem worthy of this list, the 2017 film is here because it features great performances from a cast filled with top-tier talent, and it was a strong start to the new Hercule Poirot movies. Branagh quickly establishes how he will play the role, and he's engaging to watch with his calculated demeanor. Though the next installment, "Death on the Nile," felt lackluster in comparison, this adaptation of "Murder on the Orient Express" captures the mystery and intrigue audiences love in Christie's work, balancing it well with stunning performances by Willem Dafoe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Olivia Colman.
- Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp
- Year: 2017
- Runtime: 1h 54m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%
9. Murder at the Gallop (1963)
The sequel to 1961's "Murder She Said," "Murder at the Gallop" follows Margaret Rutherford returning as Jane Marple, set to solve another mystery, though this one isn't as black and white as the first. This movie is based on the Agatha Christie book "After the Funeral," in which a man seemingly dies of natural causes in front of Marple and her friend Stringer (Stringer Davis). Marple, however, is suspicious, so she begins to look into his death, and what she discovers changes everything. Her life ends up on the line as she tries to prove who is responsible, arguably giving the sequel a bit more drama and intrigue than the first film.
Though it has a higher critic score than "Murder She Said" on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at 100%, audiences were a bit more divided, giving it a 74%. Critics compliment Rutherford, with some even commenting that "Murder at the Gallop" is funnier than the first. Though some found this installment predictable, it is one of the best Christie adaptations, despite originally being a Hercule Poirot novel, because of Rutherford and what she did with Marple. She is what people love about these films, and she's in top form here, leaning into a perfect balance of humor, drama, and intrigue. The Marple movies were some of the last Rutherford did before her death in 1972, and they show her talent in the best way.
- Starring: Margaret Rutherford, Robert Morley, Flora Robson
- Year: 1963
- Runtime: 1h 21m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
8. A Haunting in Venice (2023)
Based on Agatha Christie's "Hallowe'en Party," "A Haunting in Venice" takes audiences to Venice just after World War II as Hercule Poirot goes to a séance. What should be some Halloween fun turns into something else when it becomes clear the person they are communicating with, the daughter of an opera singer who died by suicide, was actually killed by someone in the room. Someone even goes after Poirot, forcing him to solve the case before they get away. It is effectively a ghost story and a murder mystery all in one, which is a nice change of pace in Christie adaptations.
Though "Hallowe'en Party" has been adapted before, this marks the first film version of the story, automatically letting it set the standard in how to translate the narrative from page to screen. Despite the bit of stumble Branagh's Hercule Poirot took with 2022's "Death on the Nile," "A Haunting in Venice" returns to what audiences loved about "Murder on the Orient Express." It's a top-tier cast, with Tina Fey being particularly fun to watch, that leans into the spookier nature of the book, making it unique compared to other Christie adaptations. Critics and audiences both gave it a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting that the scarier nature, particularly in the cinematography choices, compliments the narrative well.
- Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey
- Year: 2023
- Runtime: 1h 43m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
7. Ten Little Indians (1987)
"Ten Little Indians," or "Desyat Negrityat," is a Russian adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1939 book "And Then There Were None." Strangers are stuck on an island after invitations from a mysterious, unknown man. They all have a skeleton in their closet, and their time in isolation will force the truth to come to light.
While the 1989 British version of this film may be what's on your radar, the Russian movie is widely considered the most faithful to the story. After the stage project modified the ending to have a bit more of a "happy" ending, most movies followed suit. The change gives the audience hope, which is always a nice note to end on. However, the 1987 adaptation didn't make a similar shift, following the book ending and keeping the tone darker. That said, it isn't without some changes, particularly with Vera and Philip's relationship, and while reviews note that the dialogue can be a bit hard to follow at times, it works well to continuously build suspense throughout.
It boasts a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a strong rating considering how often this Christie adaptation is forgotten. On Letterboxd, one of the top reviews writes that the "Soviet version of Agatha Christie's 'And Then There Were None' almost does the impossible; makes her clockwork into a genuinely moving film." The review also notes how the soundtrack elevates different moments, adding to the atmosphere created within the movie.
- Starring: Vladimir Zeldin, Tatyana Drubich, Alexander Kaidanovsky, Aleksei Zharkov, Anatoli Romashin, Lyudmila Maksakova
- Year: 1987
- Runtime: 2h 10m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%
6. Death on the Nile (1978)
"Death on the Nile" is another Hercule Poirot-centered film, following the detective on vacation as he happens upon an odd situation. Linnet (Lois Chiles) and Simon (Simon MacCorkindale) got married and are on their honeymoon, but Simon's ex-fiance Jackie (Mia Farrow) shows up. Strange occurrences keep happening that result in injuries and near-deaths, putting everyone on high alert. When Linnet turns up dead, it seems like Jackie could be responsible, but her alibi forces Poirot to look at other suspects, since the couple is joined by plenty of family and friends on their trip.
The 1978 film is the first time Peter Ustinov plays Poirot, and he does a wonderful job. With a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, critics highlight the cast, which includes Bette Davis, Angela Lansbury, and Maggie Smith, as the high point of the project. "Death on the Nile" is arguably one of Christie's less-complex stories, considering how predictable the ending might seem to those familiar with mysteries, but it's set against an amazing landscape in Egypt that is done well. Not only is it one of the best Christie adaptations, but the 1978 one is the best version of her 1937 book. The 2022 movie lacks the intrigue of this one, easily making Ustinov's Poirot the one to watch for "Death on the Nile."
- Starring: Peter Ustinov, Lois Chiles, Simon MacCorkindale, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith
- Year: 1978
- Runtime: 2h 20m
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%
5. Murder She Said (1961)
Based on Agatha Christie's book "4.50 from Paddington," "Murder She Said" is about an older woman named Jane Marple (Margaret Rutherford) investigating a crime she saw take place. Though she reports it to the police, they can't find enough evidence to pursue it, so Marple takes matters into her own hands, determined to catch the culprit. She discovers the body and finds a way to get close to the suspects during her investigation. Despite the changes made from page to screen, particularly in who the main character is, the movie still captures what people love about the story and it was well-received.
"Murder She Wrote" has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics noting that the cinematography is great, and complimenting Rutherford's performance as Jane as well as the direction of George Pollock. Audiences agree, noting that Rutherford takes a more humorous approach to the character, one that works well alongside the mystery. It was the first adaptation of the 1957 novel, and is widely considered the best, even if it isn't the most faithful. The success of the film led to three sequels with Rutherford as Marple, most of which received positive reception, and cemented Marple as a staple Christie character.
- Starring: Margaret Rutherford, Arthur Kennedy, Muriel Pavlow, James Robertson Justice
- Year: 1961
- Runtime: 1h 26m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
4. Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) is tasked with solving a murder on a train in "Murder on the Orient Express." It's connected to the kidnapping and death of a toddler that happened five years before. There are more people than normal traveling on the train, meaning plenty of suspects for the detective to pour over, especially after the train is stopped due to weather conditions. While there is certainly an unexpected twist, much like audiences can expect with an Agatha Christie adaptation, this one leaves you questioning which decision you would make should you be in a similar situation.
Not only does this version of "Murder on the Orient Express" feature an amazing cast, but it racked up quite a few awards nominations. It received six Academy Award nominations, securing one win for best supporting actress for Ingrid Bergman's performance as Greta Ohlsson. The movie also did well at the BAFTAs, with 10 nominations and three wins, for best supporting actor and actress and the Anthony Asquith memorial award.
"Murder on the Orient Express" also received strong critic reviews, resulting in an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Particularly, critics call it one of the most stylish Christie adaptations to make it to screen up to that point, naming it one of the best, and it's maintained its distinction as one of one of the best detective movies of all time.
- Starring: Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Martin Balsam, Ingrid Bergman, Jacqueline Bisset
- Year: 1974
- Runtime: 2h 7m
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
3. Evil Under the Sun (1982)
1982's "Evil Under the Sun" is just one Agatha Christie adaptation featuring Peter Ustinov as detective Hercule Poirot, and it's arguably his best one. Poirot is trying to track down a priceless diamond, one that was given as a gift during a marriage, but upon the divorce, a fake was returned. As he tries to figure out what happened to the original, a murder happens, so he's also tasked with solving that. How is everything connected, and will he find the diamond? You'll have to watch to find out.
"Evil Under the Sun" was following the success of 1974's "Murder on the Orient Express," and it went above and beyond. Awarded a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, famed critic Roger Ebert described the ending of the movie as full of "delicious moments in the final fifteen minutes," and also highlighted the film's introduction. "But what I especially liked about this Christie were the opening scenes the setup," he wrote. "They had a style and irreverence that reminded me curiously of 'Beat the Devil,' with Bogart and Robert Morley chewing up the scenery." As a whole, he believed it to be the best of the Christie adaptations of the time, and that sentiment has remained.
- Starring: Peter Ustinov, Jane Birkin, Colin Blakely, Nicholas Clay, James Mason
- Year: 1982
- Runtime: 1h 42m
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
2. And Then There Were None (1945)
Eight people invited to an island by a mysterious man accused of crimes, and then left there with no escape until the following Monday? "And Then There Were None" is that and more. Each person is being accused of killing someone, though the reasons vary. Some are directly responsible, while others indirectly caused a death because of their actions or lack thereof. Just when things couldn't get worse, they each begin to die one by one, causing panic as those alive try to find who is responsible, since it's obviously a member of the group committing the murders.
One of Agatha Christie's best novels, 1939's "And Then There Were None" has had plenty of adaptations over the decades, on screen and the stage, but the original 1945 movie is easily the best, even if it isn't as faithful as the Russian film. Not only does it boast a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but fan reviews on the site note that the cast makes this version the one to watch. It's been praised for how suspenseful it is, and how it keeps audience attention, not just in having murders, but in when they pop up in the film. The entire twist might not come as a surprise, particularly for those who have seen the first "Saw" movie, but it was new for the time and executed well.
- Starring: Barry Fitzgerald, Walter Huston, Louis Hayward
- Year: 1945
- Runtime: 1h 38m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
1. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)
Based on the Agatha Christie play of the same name, "Witness for the Prosecution" follows a murder trial. Leonard Vole (Tyrone Power) is on trial for the murder of wealthy widow Emily French (Norma Varden). Why is he the primary suspect? Because he's the beneficiary of her will, so he would receive everything upon her death. It's a strong motive, even though he maintains his innocence. What ensues is a court case filled with drama, surprises, and a double-cross you won't see coming, no matter how many courtroom movies you've watched. The murder mystery is always pivoting, truly making every moment unpredictable in an enjoyable way.
Boasting a 100% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the 1957 version of "Witness for the Prosecution" is the best adaptation based on Christie's work. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes call it "a practically flawless Agatha Christie adaptation," and the professional organizations agreed. The film was nominated for five Golden Globes and six Academy Awards, though it only won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for Elsa Lanchester's performance as Miss Plimsoll. The American Film Institute includes it on its top 10 list of best courtroom dramas, joining the likes of "12 Angry Men" and "To Kill a Mockingbird." It does a spectacular job of adapting Christie's play, and is the best adaptation of her work by far.
- Starring: Tyrone Power, Marlene Dietrich, Charles Laughton, Elsa Lanchester, John Williams
- Year: 1957
- Runtime: 1h 54m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%