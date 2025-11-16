10 Best Agatha Christie Movies Ranked

Agatha Christie is one of the most prolific mystery authors of all time, publishing in a time that was known for detective books. Known for her character Hercule Poirot, she wrote more than 60 novels in her life, in addition to short stories, plays, and some non-fiction projects.

With being dubbed the Queen of Mystery comes movie studios chomping at the bit to adapt your work. Not only have her stories been adapted into films and television series, there have been plays, graphic novels, radio series, and even video games. She's the Stephen King of mystery, who also has numerous movie adaptations of his books. If you love Christie's work, chances are there are multiple adaptations of it, giving you the option to pick your favorite and ignore the ones that fall flat.

With more than 40 film adaptations and counting, it can be hard to decide where to start watching, especially if you are new to Christie's writing. While some of the earliest are considered lost media today, there are still plenty others to see. If you aren't sure which Agatha Christie movies to enjoy first, these are the 10 best ones that should be on your watch list.