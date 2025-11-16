How Sci-Fi Writer Isaac Asimov Felt About Star Wars
When "Star Wars" hit theaters in 1977, it didn't take long for it to become a global sensation. Things only grew from there, and thanks to additional movies, toy sales, and all kinds of excellent marketing, the "Star Wars" franchise ballooned into a multi-billion dollar phenomenon. There's no doubt that "Star Wars" has been beloved by many, including some of the most important people in science fiction, such as notable author Isaac Asimov.
Regarding "Star Wars," the renowned author couldn't get enough, which is fascinating, seeing as his work was so rooted in science, while "Star Wars" is more of a fantasy western set in space. Asimov discussed his love of "The Empire Strikes Back" during an appearance on "The David Letterman" show on October 21, 1980. He explained that he enjoyed the movie so much that as soon as it ended, he jumped up out of his seat and exclaimed, "Start the third part!"
If you've watched and enjoyed "Foundation" on Apple TV+, you can thank Asimov for that and so much more, as he was an incredibly prolific writer. Asimov didn't have anything to do with "Star Wars," but he definitely influenced the franchise. The city-world of Coruscant was likely influenced by Asimov's Trantor in his "Foundation" series. Asimov had a lot to say about science fiction, being an author himself, and he occasionally shared his feelings on other notable franchises, including "Star Trek" and "Battlestar Galactica" when meeting fans at conventions and in interviews.
Isaac Asimov was as big a Star Wars fan as anyone
Isaac Asimov's love of "Star Wars" began with the first movie, and he clearly loved the second. In his interview with Letterman, they discussed the rate at which the films were released, which Asimov felt was unfair to him. He acknowledged that nine were planned, as was the scuttlebutt of the day, and at the rate they were being made, he'd die before they finished. Sadly, Asimov died before all nine movies were released, but he did get to see "Return of the Jedi."
"Star Wars" is a fascinating example of how popular culture can intersect in multiple ways. Here you have one of the most important sci-fi authors of the 20th century, on par with the likes of Arthur C. Clarke and David Brin, and he loved a space franchise that has actual very little to do with science. Perhaps that's what entertained him about it the most.
Like Neil deGrasse Tyson enjoys doing today, Asimov was critical of improperly depicted science in movies and television. The franchise was probably like an escape for him, as it is for many fans to this day. He likely was able to enjoy it without getting bogged down in the details. "Star Wars" is about the story and characters, focusing far less on the way things work. Viewers are meant to accept what they see as real, and in doing so, they, like Asimov, can get lost in the entertainment.