How Sci-Fi Writer Isaac Asimov Felt About Star Wars

When "Star Wars" hit theaters in 1977, it didn't take long for it to become a global sensation. Things only grew from there, and thanks to additional movies, toy sales, and all kinds of excellent marketing, the "Star Wars" franchise ballooned into a multi-billion dollar phenomenon. There's no doubt that "Star Wars" has been beloved by many, including some of the most important people in science fiction, such as notable author Isaac Asimov.

Regarding "Star Wars," the renowned author couldn't get enough, which is fascinating, seeing as his work was so rooted in science, while "Star Wars" is more of a fantasy western set in space. Asimov discussed his love of "The Empire Strikes Back" during an appearance on "The David Letterman" show on October 21, 1980. He explained that he enjoyed the movie so much that as soon as it ended, he jumped up out of his seat and exclaimed, "Start the third part!"

If you've watched and enjoyed "Foundation" on Apple TV+, you can thank Asimov for that and so much more, as he was an incredibly prolific writer. Asimov didn't have anything to do with "Star Wars," but he definitely influenced the franchise. The city-world of Coruscant was likely influenced by Asimov's Trantor in his "Foundation" series. Asimov had a lot to say about science fiction, being an author himself, and he occasionally shared his feelings on other notable franchises, including "Star Trek" and "Battlestar Galactica" when meeting fans at conventions and in interviews.