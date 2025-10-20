The Only Recap You Need Before Now You See Me: Now You Don't
The Horsemen are getting the band back together. Last seen in 2016's "Now You See Me 2," the group of mentalists, magicians, and daring Robin Hoods is set to put on their most shocking and elaborate magic tricks yet in the forthcoming "Now You See Me: Now You Don't." Want more information on what they've been up to over the course of the past two films? Click the video linked above for everything you need to know about the "Now You See Me" universe in one fell swoop.
The "Now You See Me" film series has always done decently with audiences, though critics have been less than supportive. "Now You See Me 2" made over $334 million worldwide during its theatrical run. "Now You See Me" did just as well, pulling in over $351 million worldwide on an estimated budget of $75 million.
Critically, the results were less favorable. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Now You See Me" holds an approval score of only 51% among critics. "Now You See Me 2" fared worse, with only 34% of critics enjoying it enough to recommend it. The Horsemen have quite a hill to climb with critics, but they have an even bigger problem to wrestle with in "Now You See Me, Now You Don't."
The Horsemen are set to tangle with some major bad guys
This time around, the Horsemen's target is a Heart Diamond held by the Vanderberg family. The Vanderbergs run a crime syndicate that spans the whole world, and they have decades of selling diamonds on the black market to fund their activities under their belts. That makes them a plum target for the team. Danny Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Jack Wilder (Dave Franco), and Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher) reunite for the film — though initially there's an estrangement between the team's members.
Danny is recruiting new magicians for the diamond heist, declaring that the other Horsemen are no longer part of his plans. Charlie (Justice Smith), Bosco (Dominic Sessa), and June (Ariana Greenblatt) are promptly thrown into the deep end, and the rest of the Horsemen soon join them in their quest to take the Vanderbergs down. Since they have to tangle with Veronica (Rosamund Pike), the doyenne of the Vanderbergs, don't expect things to be easy. It's a good thing they have Morgan Freeman's Thaddeus Bradley to help them out.
