A DC Superhero Movie Made A Huge Impression On Christopher Nolan

When he set out to make "Batman Begins," Nolan drew from two films in particular — neither of them previous "Batman" movies. For tone and aesthetics, it was actually sci-fi classic "Blade Runner" that heavily inspired "Batman Begins", most notably in its cinematography and production design choices. As mentioned previously, 1978's "Superman" was another influence and, more specifically, did something that 1989's "Batman" didn't that would ultimately inform the very basis for "Batman Begins" coming into existence.

While Nolan has nothing but nice things to say about Tim Burton's "Batman" movies, he lamented the fact that Batman as a character was already fully formed from the start of that film rather than seeing Bruce Wayne's gradual transformation. As he told The Hollywood Reporter, "it left this interesting gap in pop-culture, which is you know, you had 'Superman' in 1978, but they never did the sort of 1978 'Batman,' where you see the origin story." So Nolan, inspired by the superhero movie he loved so much as a kid, jumped at the chance to fill that gap.

Of course, Nolan would also eventually get his chance to play in the world of Superman as well, as he was one of the original story writers and producers of 2013's "Man of Steel" — thus helping launch the entire DC Extended Universe.