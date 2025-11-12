The NCIS: Origins Crossover Quietly Resurrected An Original Series Character With CGI Magic

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 2, Episode 5, and "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 5

"NCIS" applied a bit of CGI wizardry to bring Muse Watson's original version of Mike Franks (who is played by Kyle Schmid in "NCIS: Origins") to life in "Funny How Time Slips Away," the "Origins" part of the crossover event linking the prequel with the flagship series. During the episode's final scene as it segues into the "NCIS" episode "Now and Then," which continues the story in the present day, we're treated to a time-lapse montage of Franks' many visits to Thomas Mulligan over the years.

Mulligan was convicted following the death of a naval officer back in the 1990s, and now he's inexplicably launched a prison break with just three weeks left on his sentence. Franks comes to doubt Mulligan's confession, and with each visit, he tries to get Mulligan to reveal why he admitted to a crime he clearly didn't commit. As each scene passes by, Franks and Mulligan age, until they take the forms of actor Michael Lowry — playing the older Mulligan — and Watson.

It's clear that some special effects trickery was used to transform Schmid into Watson, bridging the gap between Franks in "Origins" and "NCIS." However, according to TVLine's exclusive interview with "NCIS: Origins" executive producer David North, Watson was back on set briefly to reprise his role as the elder version of Mike Franks for the first time since 2017.

Understandably, Watson's eight-year-long absence from the franchise might lead fans to wonder what other roles he's taken on in the years since.