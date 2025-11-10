The Only Recap You Need Before Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Hopefully, writer-director Rian Johnson and his current muse Daniel Craig will keep making Benoit Blanc movies forever — because they're all so brilliant — and now, the latest entry in the franchise is about to hit theaters. If you need a refresher on the franchise, check out our recap video — and keep reading!

Preceded by 2019's murder mystery "Knives Out" as well as the 2022 sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," this year's latest whodunit, "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," brings Craig's brilliant detective Benoit Blanc back to investigate yet another murder.

All we know right now is that "Wake Up Dead Man" — named for a U2 song, following the tradition of the first two films being named for Radiohead and Beatles songs, specifically — features an all-star cast that includes Craig, Josh O'Connor, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, Daryl McCormack, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Thomas Haden Church, Mila Kunis, and Glenn Close, just to name a few. We also know that "Wake Up Dead Man" takes place mostly in a small local church where a murder has taken place, but other than that, Johnson is wisely keeping the specifics of this film shrouded in mystery. So what do you need to remember about the first two "Knives Out" movies before you check out "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story?"