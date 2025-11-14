10 Best R-Rated Animated Movies Of All Time

R-rated animated films are still something of a rarity. America's cultural association that animation equals kids' stuff has loosened with the advent of quality adult cartoons on channels like Adult Swim, but Hollywood has been reluctant to take a chance on adult animation in movie theaters. Mature animated films from other countries, such as Japan, are more common than American ones, but they often only receive limited or straight-to-video releases in the States and therefore forgo official ratings from the Motion Picture Association. That's why the likes of "Ghost in the Shell" and "The End of Evangelion" don't get counted among the best R-rated animated films, despite being both great and containing content that would automatically get an R if reviewed by the MPA.

Of course, the novelty of animated movies with extreme violence, sexual content, and cursing is not enough to make such movies worth watching, despite what the creators of certain R-rated cartoons not on this list might think. A movie has to do something interesting with that content. The following 10 movies, coming from around the world and covering a wide range of styles and genres, take advantage of their older target audience to tell great stories you couldn't tell in the same way with a kid-friendly rating. Most of them truly earn the description of "mature" animation; others are sophomoric, but entertainingly so. The films have been organized in alphabetical order by title.