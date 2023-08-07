The Exorcist Director William Friedkin Dies At 87

William Friedkin, best known for directing the 1973 horror classic "The Exorcist" has died. He was 87.

The director's wife, Sherry Lansing, confirmed that Friedkin died in Los Angeles to The Hollywood Reporter. One of the most prominent American directors, Friedkin rose to fame after his 1971 adaptation of "The French Connection." The action flick went on to receive several Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Following the film's critical and commercial success, Friedkin delivered "The Exorcist" for Warner Bros. Pictures in 1973. The horror picture became an international phenomenon and is widely considered to be one of the scariest films ever made.

Friedkin followed up "The Exorcist" with 1977's criminally underrated "Sorcerer," which featured Roy Scheider in a lead role. The Oscar-winner continued to deliver hits, well into his 70s, giving Matthew McConaughey the role of a lifetime in 2011's seedy "Killer Joe." The director's upcoming film "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial" will debut this September at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

