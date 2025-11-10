Brendan Fraser's 2021 Crime Thriller With A 92% Rotten Tomatoes Score Should Be Your Next HBO Max Watch

In the 1990s, Brendan Fraser was a beloved superstar, churning out hits left and right. But in the mid-2000s, his career seemed to stall. Instead of hits, he was starring in little-seen sleeper flicks — before coming back with a vengeance in the 2020s. That complicated journey from '90s action stud to Oscar darling is one of Hollywood's most fascinating stories in recent years, as fans discover that during the period when he was struggling, he was still making great movies. Case in point, the 2021 HBO Max original, "No Sudden Move," from director Steven Soderbergh, which puts Fraser in a supporting role alongside Benicio del Toro, Don Cheadle, David Harbour, and Bill Duke.

Set in the 1950s, "No Sudden Move" centers on a trio of small-time gangsters, Curt Goynes (Cheadle), Ronald Russo (del Toro), and Charley (Kieran Culkin). They are approached by Doug Jones (Fraser), who hires them to threaten the family of a Motor City accountant (Harbour) to force him to turn over an important document. But when the scheme goes disastrously wrong, and Goynes realizes they've been part of a set-up, they must work with the accountant to find out what they've really gotten themselves into.

Landing to rave reviews from critics, "No Sudden Move" received little attention on its release, yet it did some pretty solid viewing numbers. Despite it being one of the best-reviewed thrillers of the year, it's only now that audiences seem to be discovering it, and we highly recommend you put it on your watchlist — especially with talk that Brendan Fraser will be reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in a long-awaited "Mummy sequel."