This 2025 Action Comedy With A 90% Score On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

Sometimes great movies slip through the cracks and never make it into theaters, and that appears to be the case with "Deep Cover," a star-studded caper that was "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes upon its release. Sitting at a 90% approval score from 62 critics, the movie combines Guy Ritchie-style action pieces with bursts of character-based humor. The film features Bryce Dallas Howard, Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom and other stars.

Kat Bryant (Howard) is a stand-up comedian who teaches improv classes but has given up hope that her dreams of stardom will ever come true. One day, Detective Sergeant Graham Billings (Bean) arrives, looking to hire Kat and two of her students to act as decoys for a sting operation, so Kat selects Marlon (Bloom) and Hugh (Nick Mohammed). The project soon gets complicated, launching the trio on a dangerous mission that might cost them everything — or finally get them where they want to be.

Critics adored "Deep Cover." Ed Potton of The Times praised its gag writing, adding that the show's cast "[h]ave a lot of fun with that reassuringly silly set-up." Caryn James of The Hollywood Reporter noted the amusingly straight-faced performance of the cast, adding that "[t]he film approaches its action tropes with an effective sense of absurdity, but it's the stars' kinetic commitment to the bit that makes this relentlessly silly film work." Not only did "Deep Cover" get some critical buzz, it made a decent impact in the streaming market.