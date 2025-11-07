Why Chicago Fire's Annette Davis Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 14, Episode 6 — "Broken Things"

Annette Davis (Annabeth Gish) has definitely made a quick mark on life in Chicago thanks to her work as chief of staff for Mayor Benning. She's also impressed with the actions of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and his colleagues when Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) run into trouble while trying to transport a patient in the middle of a traffic jam.

After that, Davis seems willing to help them get rid of a few roadblocks down at City Hall caused by severe budget cutting. During the meeting she becomes specifically interested in Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), with whom she has previously and briefly flirted. Dom has been resistant to her in light of the surprise death of his wife, but during "Broken Things," he accepts her offer to go out for drinks.

If you're an '80s or 90s kid, then Annabeth Gish's work will likely be familiar to you. She played Kat as part of the cast of the rom-com classic "Mystic Pizza." She was also the skeptical Agent Monica Reyes in "The X-Files." More recently, she appeared as Sarah in Netflix's limited horror series "Midnight Mass." Those are just three of the roles for which she's best known in a career that's spanned almost 40 years.