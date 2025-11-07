Why Thia From Predator: Badlands Looks So Familiar

It's the eve of the release of the next "Predator" movie — Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator: Badlands," a follow-up the director's widely beloved 2022 installment "Prey" and his 2025 animated take "Predator: Killer of Killers" — and you might be wondering where you've seen one of the film's stars before. Specifically, where have you seen the actress who plays both Thia and Thia's synthetic (and evil) sister Tessa, the latter of whom is hunting Thia in order to permanently destroy her?

The actress in question, Elle Fanning — sister of Dakota Fanning, who's recently starred in projects like "All Her Fault" and the horror movie "Vicious" — has been working steadily since she was a child, and now, she's starring alongside Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who plays Thia's unexpected ally Dek, in "Predator: Badlands" (a member of the Predator race who's shunned for being the runt of his family).

You've probably seen the younger Fanning on both the big and small screen in quite a wide variety of projects, and the truth is that Fanning is an incredibly versatile and talented actress who clearly takes after her equally successful older sister. From Oscar-nominated biopics to irreverent historical epics to Disney villain origin stories, here's where you've seen Elle Fanning before "Predator: Badlands."