'I DO Have A Dark Bone In My Body!' Why Elle Fanning Needs To Smash The Disney Box

To be a woman in Hollywood is to be boxed in by societal expectations. For a long time, that was simply the name of the game. Even actors from established industry families have had their struggles. Be it from not enough Instagram followers, or consistently being typecast, Elle Fanning found a significant amount of pushback in her career. In The Hollywood Reporter's actor roundtable, the young actor described being pigeonholed into strictly Disney princess-type roles.

"That's the problem, though. That's it. That's the box, that I don't have a dark bone in my body. I do!" she exclaimed. Being confined to just one type of role was restricting, and Fanning wanted to break out. After appearing in "Maleficent" as Aurora, she was discouraged about how she was being infantilized.

"Obviously, I was Sleeping Beauty in 'Maleficent,' and you can't get sweeter or pinker or blonder, and I'm cool with that, but for a while, I was most known for being either a child actor or a Disney princess. That's a box that I feel like, a couple of years ago, I really was trying to shatter," Fanning clarified. With projects like "The Neon Demon," the actor set out to prove the industry wrong. A trippy look at the modeling industry, the film veers into murder and cannibalism. Not one to do things by half measures, that wasn't the last time Fanning blew expectations out of the water.