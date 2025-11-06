All Her Fault Ending Explained: What Happened To Milo?

Do not go pick up your kid from a playdate if you haven't watched all of "All Her Fault" — spoilers ahead!

This article contains discussions of addiction.

Based on Andrea Mara's 2021 novel of the same name, "All Her Fault" — a new miniseries from Peacock — brings "Succession" star and Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Sarah Snook back to the small screen for the first time since 2023. The show, which casts Snook as Marissa Irvine, a suburban working mom to her only child Milo (Duke McCloud), focuses on every parents' worst nightmare: what if you went to pick up your kid from a playdate, only to discover that they're not there, there was no playdate, and you've been tricked somehow?

That's exactly the conflict set up by "All Her Fault," where Marissa goes to get Milo from a playdate with Jacob Kaminsky (Tayden Jax Ryan), the son of fellow working mother Jenny (Dakota Fanning). When a woman named Esther Bauer (Linda Cropper) opens the door and tells Marissa she doesn't know Jenny, Jacob, or Milo and this isn't the right address, Marissa tries to get answers from Jenny ... who was unaware that Milo and Jacob even had a playdate scheduled. From there, we follow Marissa through her understandable spiral as she desperately tries to find Milo.

Snook and Fanning are excellent on the series — and they're flanked by an outstanding supporting cast that includes Jake Lacy, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis, and Daniel Monks — but what happens at the show's conclusion? Do Marissa and her husband Peter (Lacy) find their son? Who took him, and who pretended Milo was on a playdate in order to take him in the first place? Let's unpack everything that happens in "All Her Fault," including that shocking ending.