How To Watch SNL's First Episode From 1975

In 2025, "Saturday Night Live" celebrated its 50th anniversary on the air, bringing back as many former cast members, guest hosts, and musical performers as possible to highlight the series' momentous influence on comedy and popular culture. Because it's been on for over half a century, having launched its 51st season in late 2025, fans of "SNL" stretch across generations, from all ages and all walks of life.

But one episode remains unseen by many of today's fans, and that's the very first one. "SNL" premiered on October 11, 1975, with George Carlin hosting, and you can watch it now on Peacock. The NBC-owned streaming platform is home to every episode of "SNL" that's ever aired, so a subscription will unlock more than 50 years of hilarious skits, commercials, and all the rest. If you've never seen the premiere episode, do yourself a favor and check it out as soon as possible — you won't be disappointed.

Depending on when you started watching "SNL," there's probably a favorite cast you enjoy the most, as some of comedy's best talents have found their way to Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Although a number of cast members have sadly passed away over the years, it was the roster of that first episode — which included Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris, and others — that set the standard for many performers who later made "SNL" their home.