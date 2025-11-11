How To Watch SNL's First Episode From 1975
In 2025, "Saturday Night Live" celebrated its 50th anniversary on the air, bringing back as many former cast members, guest hosts, and musical performers as possible to highlight the series' momentous influence on comedy and popular culture. Because it's been on for over half a century, having launched its 51st season in late 2025, fans of "SNL" stretch across generations, from all ages and all walks of life.
But one episode remains unseen by many of today's fans, and that's the very first one. "SNL" premiered on October 11, 1975, with George Carlin hosting, and you can watch it now on Peacock. The NBC-owned streaming platform is home to every episode of "SNL" that's ever aired, so a subscription will unlock more than 50 years of hilarious skits, commercials, and all the rest. If you've never seen the premiere episode, do yourself a favor and check it out as soon as possible — you won't be disappointed.
Depending on when you started watching "SNL," there's probably a favorite cast you enjoy the most, as some of comedy's best talents have found their way to Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Although a number of cast members have sadly passed away over the years, it was the roster of that first episode — which included Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris, and others — that set the standard for many performers who later made "SNL" their home.
There's also a movie about the first episode called Saturday Night
The first episode of "Saturday Night Live" did not go off without a hitch: it was a chaotic production that nearly failed. It took some time for "SNL" to become the comedy juggernaut it is today, and the stories of the inaugural cast are legendary. If you've already watched the first episode and want to peek behind the scenes, you should check out the 2024 feature film "Saturday Night."
The film details what happened during the first episode's pre-production, focusing on Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) and his desperate attempt to corral the cast. "Saturday Night" is set in near-real time, covering the chaotic minutes leading up to the premiere, and it's a fascinating exploration of the making of an iconic show that could have ended before it began. As with many films that focus on a real-life event, some liberties are taken with the history of the program, while other aspects are omitted.
The production spoke with over 40 people who worked on the first episode, and nailed down just about every main point it could cover. The cast does an exceptional job in portraying the real comedians who made up the first Not Ready for Prime Time Players, and it all comes together in the end when Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith) looks at the camera and declares for the first time in history, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!"